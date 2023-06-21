(KMAland) -- Reactions are still coming in from agricultural law experts on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding a California law regulating agricultural production.
Last month, by a 5-4 decision, the high court voted to uphold California's Proposition 12. Approved by the state's voters in 2018, the measure requires veal calves, breeding pigs, and egg-laying hens to be housed in pens with a minimum of 24 feet of floor space. Roger McEowen is an Agricultural Law and Taxation Professor at Washburn University in Kansas. McEowen tells KMA News the regulation will particularly impact smaller producers in states such as Iowa due to the costs of expanding their facilities and puts an "unreasonable burden" almost entirely on interstate commerce due to California having little to no pork producers.
"So they passed this law governing pork production which has zero application or effect to people in their state and the entire burden of this is falling outside the state of California," said McEowen. "Now, you might say, why does it matter and can't we just not sell pork product into California. Because, the California is somewhere between 13% and 14% of the national pork market."
Primarily, the case revolved around the pork industry stating the law violated the U.S. Constitution's dormant Commerce Clause. Per the Constitution, McEowen says when Congress has not regulated a particular area of interstate commerce, such as pork production, states have the authority to do so. But, he says the "moral" groundwork of the California law could create an unintended precedent.
"One state's set of 'morals' is different than another state's in terms of producing commodities, and that's what California based this on -- they said this is an inhumane way to raise pork and we don't like that," said McEowen. "If you're in Iowa, you know it's not 'inhumane' and you can actually argue it's 'humane,' because if we have larger crates that allow the sows to stand up and walk around, they could end up crushing some of the piglets."
McEowen also called the groupings of justices voting for and against an interesting combination. While Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett would likely side with California based on previous writings, McEowen says Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor were likely drawn to the plurality opinion upholding the law due to a lack of the pork producers weighing the benefits of the law to California versus the burdens.
"They focused a lot on extra-territorial effect and saying the whole burden is out of the state of California and on other states by telling them how to raise pork products, and they didn't focus on the benefits to California," he said. "That's what Kagan and Sotomayor, in these types of cases, really focus on."
Meanwhile, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented in part from the Gorsuch opinion, stating there was a "substantial burden against interstate commerce" and that the case should be remanded back to a lower court.
Federal lawmakers, including Kansas Senator Roger Marshall and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, have cosponsored the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression or EATS Act, which would make null and void laws such as Proposition 12. However, McEowen believes getting the legislation into the 2023 Farm Bill will be a tough sell. He adds that some groups favor the law, such as advocates for animal welfare, but others for it potentially consolidating the industry.
"Those tend to be the larger producers and more concentrated side of the industry who kind of like this because it has an anti-competitive effect to it that they like," McEowen explained. "This could put the smaller guy out of business and can lead to more consolidation in the industry and more money in fewer hands."
Discussions continue on the 2023 Farm Bill after deliberation was delayed earlier this year due to debt ceiling negotiations.