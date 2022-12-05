(Omaha) -- The right to repair, definitions of a wetland, and 'ag gag' bills are some of the top legal issues still facing the agricultural industry.
That's according to Washburn University Agricultural Law and Taxation Professor Roger McEowen. Several class action lawsuits have been filed and combined against John Deere regarding violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act seeking damages for farmers who paid for repairs from John Deere dealers beginning on Jan. 12, 2018, to the present. U.S. Congress has also introduced the Agricultural Right to Repair Act which would require original manufacturers to make available various items needed for repairing their equipment. During the Great Plains Federal Tax Institute in Omaha Thursday, McEowen told KMA News the "agricultural right to repair" legal debate boils down to the intellectual property rights of the technology within farm equipment.
"When you sign a purchase agreement, there are conditions that come along and companies try to say that they own the data and they own the technology, so therefore they have the right and sole right to repair it," said McEowen. "The question is whether we're tripping some other contract principles as to whether that is valid and 'what is the outer bound of that.' The law is uncertain with respect to what the boundaries of that ownership of the technology is."
McEowen says any decision on the "right to repair" could significantly impact farmers and ranchers.
"If I don't have the right to repair my machine when it's down in a field, and a technician is 50 to 100 miles away and they're booked up and can't get to me in a timely basis, I got a crop that has to be harvested -- I may have rain coming in, I may have snow coming in," he said. "That affects my profitability because it will affect the price I'm going to get paid for my commodity."
Additionally, decisions are coming down the pike concerning the definition of wetlands involving Waters of the U.S. regulations. McEowen says both the legislative and judicial branches are exploring the definition.
"What the U.S. Supreme Court will say concerning what the definition of a wetland is, is going to affect a lot of farmers and ranchers," McEowen explained. "The administration is attempting to write their new rule on that right now during a time in which a case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. So, we'll see who gets there first but the Supreme Court is going to have the final word -- even if they come in last."
However, McEowen says many debates will be carried over into 2023. This includes what are dubbed state "ag-gag" laws, which McEowen says are facing substantial challenges from free speech advocates and the federal court system.
"Basically the legislation says that these businesses or confinement facilities have the right to determine who can be hired," said McEowen. "The persons that try to get hired to get inside and tape clandestine videos and put them on social media and show these facilities kind of in a bad light, they challenged these laws on first amendment and free speech grounds, and so far, the courts have largely said that the state laws are unconstitutional."
However, McEowen notes that the first of four Iowa statutes passed since 2012 was partially upheld. In 2021, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on a 2012 law that criminal offenses for anyone who "obtains access to an agricultural production facility by false pretenses" or "makes a false statement or representation" in the course of an employment application if the person intends to commit any unauthorized actions, such as videotaping, once hired -- the former of which was upheld. However, McEowen expects further discussion in the courts on the matter.