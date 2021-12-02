Connie McGinnis

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah School District mainstay is receiving a special award.

Shenandoah High School Activities Director Secretary Connie McGinnis has been named one of two administrative assistant of the year awardees by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association. McGinnis, who retires from the high school at the end of the current school year, will be honored along with Terri Weeks of Ballard during the association's annual convention March 26th-29th at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center in Coralville.

