(Glenwood) -- A member of the Mills County Attorney's Office has received recognition for excellence in her field.
At a special presentation Monday morning, the office's Victim Witness Coordinator, Sarah McGinnis, received the Excellence in Victim Services Award from the U.S. Department of Justice. The presentation also comes in observance of National Crime Victim's Rights Week, which celebrates victims' rights, protections, and services. Presenting the award to McGinnis was U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal.
"You regularly demonstrate a great compassion and empathy for crime victims and their families throughout their involvement with the criminal justice system," said Westphal. "You're work is recognized and remarkable by victims and professionals alike is a great credit to you and you're office. So, Sarah, I am happy to present you with this award."
While she is grateful to be recognized for her work, McGinnis says it feels odd in a profession focused solely on the victims.
"It seems odd because when you're in this line of work, it's not about you, it's never about you," said McGinnis. "It's not about things you miss with your families, it's not about the hours that you drive, or the nights that you stay awake."
McGinnis says she is thankful for those who have assisted her throughout her journey of eventually finding victim services.
"My family stayed with me when I went to school to be a teacher, and then became a cop, and then became and advocate, they were super confused but just continued to cheer me on and be there for me," said McGinnis. "My husband is so supportive, loving, and patient and let's me commute and be gone all the time. Then the people in this room, the team, Naeda, you guys are the reason I can do any of this--I couldn't do it without a team."
Mills County Attorney Naeda Elliott also presented McGinnis with a framing of the letter notifying her of the award. Elliott says McGinnis has been a valuable asset to her office.
"Sarah has been such an asset to our office, and has relieved stress for the other members of our office, and really has an expertise to handle victim cases," said Elliott. "The way that we should and the way that all county's should--with respect to their experience and understanding what they're going through."
McGinnis says she feels "blessed" to work with and assist victims every day.