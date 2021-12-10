(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah School District employee has received a prestigious statewide award.
Earlier this month, Shenandoah High School Activities Director Secretary Connie McGinnis was named one of two administrative assistants of the year for by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Friday morning, McGinnis says many emotions have come with receiving the award.
"It's very humbling, and it's kind of overwhelming for me, because I was very surprised," McGinnis said. "It's in the whole state from my understanding, and all of the administrative assistants in the state, so like I said, it's very, very humbling."
McGinnis is one of two recipients of the 2021-22 school year award, with Terri Weeks of Ballard being the second.
While it is nice to see her work pay off, McGinnis says the award isn't why she got into the business.
"All of the work though, I didn't do it for the award, I did it and enjoy doing it for the school and the athletic directors," McGinnis said. "You know, t is what it is I guess, but all the work is paying off I guess."
In March, McGinnis will be recognized for the award at the IHSADA State Convention, an event she says provides an excellent opportunity for athletic directors and administrators.
"It was very interesting to see all the athletic directors and all the administrative assistants in one place, and you got to meet so many people that do the same exact thing that you do," McGinnis said. "It's also nice to put a face to a voice, because a lot of times we just talk on the phone, and we never get to meet face to face."
The convention is scheduled to take place March 26th-29th at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center in Coralville.
In all her years serving as an administrative assistant, McGinnis says that receiving the award easily tops the list. You can hear the full interview with Connie McGinnis with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Show" page.