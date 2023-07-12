(Red Oak) -- There's a new owner of the physicians clinic located on the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital campus in Red Oak.
MCMH officials have announced their acquisition of the Methodist Physicians Clinic located in the physician center on the hospital's campus effective July 17. Officials say with the transition of ownership, the clinic will now be commonly known as Red Oak Family Medicine.
However, hospital officials say there will be no change in the care provided at the current location and will still include familiar faces such as Dr. William Butz, Dr. Brian Couse, Dr. Warren Hayes, Claudia Balta, PA-C, Liz Johnson, ARNP, and the same nurses and clinic support staff.
To schedule an appointment with Red Oak Family Medicine, call 712-623-7250.