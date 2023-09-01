(Red Oak) – Officials with Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and Clinics have announced the acquisition of Red Oak Pharmacy and Medicap Pharmacy.
Officials announced the purchase Friday afternoon. MCMH will operate the pharmacies under the name MCMH Pharmacy at 600 Senate Avenue – which is the current Medicap Pharmacy location.
The acquisitions were made possible by the upcoming retirements of Dave Post, pharmacist and owner of Red Oak Pharmacy and Masoode Nikseresht, pharmacist and owner of Medicap Pharmacy.
Officials say the transition of both pharmacies will take place this winter. The full release can be found below.