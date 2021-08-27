(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Memorial Hospital received recognition for their treatment of stroke patients.
The hospital received the American Heart Association Get With the Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus award for their commitment to providing quality care for stroke patients. Nurse for the Advanced Primary Stroke Center, Krystalle Fada, says the hospital is honored to receive the award.
"We're thrilled to be associated with the American Heart Association and that we can offer this kind of stroke service within our community, so that our patients don't have to go outside the community to receive the care that they need," Fada said. "We are also an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and in connection with the joint commission. So they actually come out and review us on site and make sure we are held to the standards that the American Heart Association and Joint Commission require."
Fada says for a hospital to qualify for the award the American Heart Association puts out strict guidelines on practices for a stroke patient.
"It makes you follow evidence-based practice, so they are certain things they want you to do for every stroke patient that comes in the door," Fada said. "If they need the clot-busting medication, they want to make sure you're giving that within 60 minutes of arrival, they want to make sure you're getting VTE Prophylaxis and Antithrombotic, and Anticoagulation if you have something going on with your heart."
Fada says the "plus" part of the award comes with the extra services the hospital provides including a swallow screening, educational programs, and appropriate therapies for patients.
Part of those educational programs include training EMS to be able to identify strokes in the field.
"If they can figure out that that's a stroke in the field, they will call and initiate the majority of our stroke alerts, as long as they're coming in through EMS," Fada said. "We get them straight into the CT scanner within 20 minutes, tele-stroke with Nebraska Medicine if they're in the vascular candidate within 20 minutes, (and) we can provide all of their rehab here if they stay here."
Fada says the hospital keeps nearly 95% percent of their patients for rehab unless they are in need of a surgical procedure. She adds to use the acronym, B.E. F.A.S.T., to help identify the signs of a stroke.
"You know a balance issue, your eyes, are they deviating from one side to the other, your face, do you have a facial droop, are you having trouble lifting your arms," Fada said. "Then the S is speech, is your speech slurred, and the T is time, (it's) time to call 9-1-1."
This year is the second straight year the county hospital has received the American Heart Association award.