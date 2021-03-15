(KMAland) -- March is National Nutrition Month and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital is helping bring awareness to staying healthy with some healthy food options.
MCMH is bringing light to healthy eating by making sure you are including healthful foods from all food groups, hydrate healthfully, learn how to read nutrition facts, and enjoy your food. This year's theme for the month is to personalize your plate. Registered Dietician at MCMH Emily Furst appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and spoke on the theme.
“This is a great way for people to start looking at new recipes and looking at healthful foods to include in their diet,” Furst said. “It’s a fun way that we can help share the news about recipes and different ways you can cook at home.”
Furst also shared how It’s important to set up a weekly meal plan that works for your busy schedule and lifestyle that includes those healthful foods and new recipes. This is a great way to stay healthy and stress free with meals that are already completed. Furst also shared another reason this tip is beneficial.
“Really having that plan helps a lot with budget to because then you have a plan to go to the grocery store on a set day of the week,” Furst said. “It’s nice now because so many local stores have the option to order online and drive-thru to get those groceries, which can help with time savings and setting the plan.”
With each of these options of trying new recipes by cooking at home and planning your meals it can lead to another great health option for the health of you and the environment.
“It’s so easy to throw those leftovers in the fridge and forget about them. Incorporating those leftovers helps your budget and it helps reduce waste and we all want to do that in the long end too,” Furst said.
If you have questions or have a personalized nutrition goal that you need help with, feel free to consult a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist by calling MCMH at 712-623-7000 after receiving a referral from your provider to meet with one your MCMH Dietitians.
To hear the full interview with Emily Furst click below.