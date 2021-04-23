(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Memorial Hospital is recognizing April as Occupational Therapy Month.
Julie Urban, an occupational therapist with MCMH, joined Friday's AM in the AM to discuss the importance of occupational therapy.
"We have been working through this pandemic," Urban said. "We saw decline in our patients. Now that people are out more, we are seeing more injuries. We are here to help people and regain independence so they can live life to the fullest they can."
Urban notes that the need for occupational therapy is present in all walks of life
"I've had the pleasure of working with a variety of different age groups of people in the community," Urban said. "We focus on trying to regain independence. We work with children up to the older population and anywhere in between. What's important to young individuals might not be important to older people."
Urban says MCMH offers fall prevention tips for the elderly.
"We can go into people's homes and advise them to remove some clutter," she said. "And make adjustments as far as lighting, rearranging furniture or installing grab-bars in places that might be difficult to get up. Those are things we might take for granted or overlook in our day-to-day life, but if you have some type of injury or weakness, those types of things are difficult. If we can help caregivers or patients keep their loved ones safe, we want to do that."
Anyone wishing to learn more about MCMH's occupational therapists can contact their Rehab Services Department at 712-623-7163.
The complete interview with Urban can be found below.