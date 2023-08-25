(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Memorial Hospital has officially brought in all its emergency department providers under its direct employment.
MCMH officials announced last week that they will be bringing in the eight-member team, including medical doctors and advanced practice providers, under the leadership of Dr. Angela Kerchner, medical director of inpatient and emergency medicine. Hospital CEO Ron Kloewer says the new system is a shift from its previously contracted emergency department providers to offer more continuity for the hospital and its patients.
"We've certainly had qualified providers for years and years, but we felt that this move of bringing them under our employment and having be a part of our team created a continuity that we maybe didn't enjoy before," said Kloewer. "It's very important for patients to know that there's continuity of care so that when they go to the clinic and possibly the ER and then to a hospital bed that there's good, solid communication."
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has created turmoil in the healthcare industry with staffing shortages and more need for contract work. While they've been able to mostly retain their nurses through the pandemic, Kloewer also hopes having more stability in providers trickles down to other positions such as nurses. Since hiring Kerchner two years ago, Kloewer adds it has taken a lot of collaboration to make the new department and team possible.
"(Kerchner) helped us work on the design of this new format and so for the last two years we've been working with our nursing staff, our leadership, and our medical staff in our community," Kloewer explained. "We designed a plan to go out and recruit and retain these positions."
He adds that the hospital is pleased with the team of four doctors and additional providers in the department.
"Dr. Scott Hoffman, Dr. Steven Lapke, Dr. Tu Anh Luong, and Dr. Chris Lindgren--those physicians, along with Dr. Angie Kerchner, will be working with our emergency department nurses and staff," he said. "Then we have some other APP or mid-level providers that will support them--Leah Rowell, David Owens, and Tom Schmadeke."
Additionally, as the healthcare industry has changed, Kloewer says the days are gone of one physician seeing patients across multiple facilities such as a clinic, hospital, or emergency room.
"It's really about work-life balance for physicians as they simply cannot do it all as in the 'old days,'" said Kloewer. "Our response to that is to make sure we have the absolute best team in all of our locations whether it's in the clinic, where you might see your physician that you'd see in a primary care visit, or in an emergency room and the hospital."
Kloewer says the move is another step in MCMH continuing to improve its services as a local option for patients in a rural part of the state.