(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials propose water and sewer rate hikes now in order to avoid bigger increases in the future.
That's according to Mayor Roger McQueen, who discussed the proposed increases on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set public hearings for May 23rd at 6 p.m. on amendments to the city's water and sewer rates. City officials propose 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period, and sewer rate increases over that same three-year period, with an 11% hike the first year, and increases of 10% in years two and three. McQueen says the water rate hikes are an extension of previous increases approved by the council during the 2020 fiscal year. For lack of a better term, he calls it "a cost of living" increase.
"That three years ran out," said McQueen. "So, last night, actually, what was asked of the council was to extend this for another three years, leaving the increase at 1.5%."
While saying he's not in favor of higher water bills, McQueen says the hikes are necessary in order to address the growing costs of water treatment services. The mayor gained insight on those costs during a recent tour of the city's water plant.
"Going through the water plant with (City Water Superintendent) Tim Martin," he said, "meters, every fitting, every piece of this has just jumped 50-to-100%. What he used to pay $100 for, he's now paying $150-160 for. It's sad, but we see this with groceries, we see it with gas, we see it with everything else. Everything has increases, and we have to absorb this."
City officials propose the sewer rate hikes to pay for construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, estimated at around $20 million. McQueen says the city's existing, six-decades-old plant no longer meets Iowa Department of Natural Resources standards for wastewater treatment.
"We had some options here a few years ago," said McQueen. "They offered us, well, you could do this for $7 million, but we were going to turn around the next year and do another repair for $7 million, then another one. In essence, the best thing to do is to construct this new plant. This puts us, hopefully, another 50-60-70 years before we would have to do this again."
During Tuesday night's council meeting, Councilman Richard Jones questioned the city's transparency regarding the proposed rate hikes. Saying he agrees with Jones, McQueen says the city has two weeks to explain the proposed increases.
"I would encourage anyone who has questions or anything to get a hold of anyone at City Hall--get a hold of A.J. or myself," he said. "We'll be happy to tell them exactly how this is laid out. Also, I've encouraged everyone to come to the public hearing. The water superintendent and wastewater superintendent will be there to answer any questions they have."
You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen with the webstory here: