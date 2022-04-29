(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police now have more power to mute loud noises in the community.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council by a 4-to-0 vote approved the first reading of an amendment to the city's noise ordinance, setting a maximum decibel level limit of 85 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., seven days a week. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the ordinance. City officials set specific regulations for noises after an Iowa Supreme Court ruling declared the previous language for "loud, raucous" noises as vague. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the existing ordinance was unenforceable.
"Actually, the problem was we had an ordinance, but there was no enforcement of it, per se," said McQueen. "Basically, we could get calls, after calls, after calls, and the police weren't able to do anything. So, basically, all this ordinance did was put into effect the fines that the officer could do. Basically, it's a warning, then first offense, second offense and third offense. But, this gives our police department some power, even to enforce loud vehicles."
McQueen says city officials proposed the amendment following a review of a previous proposal the council failed to act on last year.
"Basically, myself and Chief Gray sat down," he said, "we dissected it out, took parts of what we needed, and what we felt was the most important thing in terms of days, times, the decibel level, and what the penalties will be. And, I think that's what made the difference."
McQueen says he and Police Chief Josh Gray removed language regarding noises that cannot be regulated.
"Last year, it was just way too much information here," said McQueen. "We can't regulate remote control airplanes, and the sound the train makes when it comes to town, and so many different things."
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner asked for a review of the amendment after the first six month to gauge its effectiveness on noise issues.