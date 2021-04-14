(Shenandoah) – At least one candidate is entering the Shenandoah mayor’s race.
In a press release Wednesday evening, longtime area businessman Roger McQueen announced that he is running for mayor in the November citywide elections. McQueen’s announcement comes about 24 hours after Dick Hunt announced he will not run for a fifth term as mayor. A Farragut native and a 1980 Farragut High School graduate, McQueen has been a Shenandoah resident since 1989. He has owned McQueen’s Cleaning Services since 1997. McQueen tells KMA News local residents asked him to run for mayor.
“I’ve been approached, oh, probably six months ago, when it was a possibility that Dick was not going to run again,” said McQueen. “I’ve had different people in town (ask me). I’ve always appreciated everything he’s done the last 16 years. I think he’s helped Shenandoah.”
McQueen says he and his wife Julie would also like to give back to the community.
“Since we’ve been here in town, the community has really supported us,” he said. “Our thought process is, between me and my wife, is give something back. I’ve served on the park board, and I think this is an opportune time to run for mayor.”
In addition to serving the past eight years on Shenandoah’s Park and Recreation Board – most recently as vice president, McQueen has been involved with Shenandoah’s Elks Lodge for 27 years, and has held different positions within the local, state and district Elks organizations. He was elected state president of the Iowa Elks Association in 2015, and currently serves as chairman of the state Elks trustees. If elected mayor, McQueen says one of his main goals is to spark a downtown revitalization.
“My first priority would be to work on the downtown,” said McQueen, “get some of these empty businesses filled, and look at small businesses as potential people coming in. You know, we were so fortunate that the Donut Stop was able to follow through with some new owners. I think we have some buildings down there that we could be looking at. I know in other communities, they have various shops set up. I guess that would be my first priority, is looking for some way to start throwing the downtown back up.”
McQueen would also like to see a closer relationship between the city and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association in order to improve the downtown area. He also favors the continuation of street repair programs in the community.