(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials are pleased with the status of several street repairs and clean-up efforts in the community.
That's the message from Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen, who says the contractors and street crews have nearly wrapped up the city's summer street projects. The placement of the manhole at the intersection of Center Street and West Sheridan Avenue has been completed, and work on West Nishna Road has more or less been finished. But, McQueen says there are still a few final touches before all is said and done.
"We've got a little work left down on Thomas (Avenue) of course down along the railroad tracks and that's just because anytime you work with the railroads you have to wait for their flagman and so forth," said McQueen. "But, the curb down there got tore back out and corrected because it was not draining the way they wanted it, and a new entrance got put in to West Page Improvement."
McQueen also applauded the engineering firm, its general contractors, and street crews on the efficiency of the projects.
"There again, here was a project that we didn't think was going to be done until some time in August, and Western Engineering got in here and they were able to get this wrapped up in July," said McQueen. "So, we couldn't be happier and I think the streets are in good condition. The crews are out now filling in different spots here and there. So, we'll have everything up and looking good I think by the time ShenFest gets here."
Shenandoah's City Council issued up to $950,000 in bonds for the renovation efforts.
Additionally, a noticeable concrete pile on a property partly owned by the city and Page County near Highway 48 and Ferguson Road has been hauled away. Page County Engineer J.D. King says an individual had approached the county about acquiring the concrete. Since the city didn't perform the removal, McQueen was shocked and pleased to see the removal of the pile that had been continuing to grow.
"I think they did a great job, and I couldn't believe how quick that disappeared and how they cleaned it up," said McQueen. "It was something that needed to be done. Sadly, I can't take a lot of credit for what happened, but I think communication between the (County Engineer) and the supervisors, it helped to let them know we were concerned with it sitting there and it didn't look good for Shenandoah. So I applaud them for taking the effort to find somebody and get it hauled out of here."
McQueen was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program. You can hear the full interview below: