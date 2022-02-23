(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says he's looking at the positives of placing a laundromat in downtown Shenandoah.
McQueen stated his support for the project at Tuesday's Shenandoah City Council meeting. By a 3-to-2 vote, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 601 West Sheridan Avenue to Sorenson Auto for $2,500. Plans call for a laundromat to be constructed at that location, which has been vacant since the former RadioShack building was demolished in 2015. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says having a business at that location is better than the current empty space.
"That is a little bit of a green space," said McQueen. "It's not a big area--it's 150-by-75 (square feet), roughly. They (Sorensen) came to us looking for something. I thought it was a great idea to put it on that lot. That lot's not doing anything for the city as far as we're just keeping mowed and maintained. I know it is a green space, but it's also available for a business to be on."
McQueen is among supporters who hope the laundromat will help lure customers to other downtown businesses.
"I think it will be a benefit," he said. "I think people will realize maybe there's a stigma of people using a laundromat. But, this is a service to the city that we absolutely need. A lot of people express concern about we need a laundromat in town. So, by putting it here, I think it will benefit the downtown area way more than what people are anticipating."
Council members Kim Swank and Toni Graham voted against the proposal. Other opponents questioned whether the proposed laundromat fit the downtown business district's esthetics. McQueen, however, expressed confidence that Sorensen will construct a quality structure at that location.
"I have to believe that times change," said McQueen. "We look at the other communities and how they've done facelifts on their buildings, and such. I think that in time, once this is up, I think people will drive by and appreciate having something on that corner that's serving the town. I think people will accept it once it's up, and realize that it was an improvement."
Likewise, McQueen voiced support for placing six handicap parking spaces along West Sheridan Avenue near downtown businesses, including Design Originals, Bank Iowa, Shenandoah Inn & Suites, Ladies Apparel Shop, Shenandoah Floral and Orton Real Estate Services. The mayor says both business owners and residents requested the handicap spaces.
"It was getting harder for them to find a parking spot," he said. "When they did, it was further away, for whatever. That's something we need to address. By providing more of these parking spaces for those that need assistance--with wheelchairs, walkers, etc., we have to accommodate them, and we have to make it available for them to get out."
Council members approved the requests by the same 3-2 vote, with Swank and Graham voting against the requests. Swank argued that the handicap areas would take too many spaces away from motorists. McQueen, however, says only six spaces would be affected. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: