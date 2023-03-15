(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city supports the idea of a law enforcement presence in the community's school buildings.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution to enter into contract negotiations with the city for a school resource officer. School officials are seeking the officer in light of events taking place in the district's buildings this school year--including a recent incident in which a firearm was confiscated from an elementary student. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen was asked whether the city is willing to cooperate with the school district on the resource officer position.
"One hundred percent," said McQueen. "We've been looking into this for the past few years, trying to work out a solution. We were already putting some things together, and we were waiting to see what the school board vote was going to be. Since they are unanimously in favor, then we'll sit down at the table now and start working out a 28-E agreement between the city and the school on this."
McQueen says having an officer available in schools would not only benefit the district, but the police department, as well.
"Having a resource officer out there is a presence," he said. "I'm not going to say they're like every kid's friend, but they can also be that person that if a student needs to go up and confide in somebody, I think they can do that. Our police department, in my opinion, has a really good public image, and so I think the younger students would do that. I know in some of the other districts that have a resource officer, I think that's what they're seeing."
McQueen adds having a resource officer would eliminate some of the calls police receive regarding incidents in the schools. The mayor has no estimate on the city's expenses with the position.
"There's going to be some startup costs getting somebody and getting them equipped, and so forth," said McQueen. "That's probably going to be the bulk of the city on that, then whatever we can work out with the school on annual payments after that."
McQueen hopes the city will finalize a 28-E agreement for the city council's approval "sooner, rather than later." You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: