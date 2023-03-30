(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city and school officials are hoping to hammer out an agreement for a school resource officer.
Earlier this month, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution to enter into contract negotiations with the city for a school resource officer. School officials are seeking the officer in light of events taking place in the district's buildings this school year. Negotiations between the city and school district were rescheduled to resume today (Thursday). Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen expressed confidence that both entities would reach agreement on a law enforcement presence in the district's buildings.
"We have already come up with a rough draft of what a 28-E agreement would look like between the city and school, as far as down the road annual payments, and so forth," said McQueen.
In light of recent events, McQueen says a resource officer remains a priority for the city.
"The city is 100% committed to equipping this officer," said McQueen, "getting this officer and so forth. So, that's not going to be a burden on the school. So, we will take care of that as far as the city goes, and then get an officer out there."
The mayor was asked whether the school resource officer would be a current staff member, or a new hire for the police department.
"That hasn't been determined yet," said McQueen. "I honestly don't know if anyone on the department is actively looking for something like that. I honestly don't know where we're at on that. We are looking at adding a 10th officer, anyway, so whatever plays out on that part of it."
The continuing discussions follow the latest school shooting in the U.S. Six people--include three children and three adults--were killed Monday when a shooter opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville. Police later shot and killed the suspect.