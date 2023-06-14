(Shenandoah) -- More details are emerging on how Shenandoah's departments avoided a showstopper for this year's pool season.
In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen complimented the city's water, wastewater and park and recreation departments for putting their heads together to solve problems with the Wilson Aquatic Center, thus avoiding a complete shutdown for this summer. McQueen says the main problems involved a malfunctioning pump.
"When this major pump went out," said McQueen. "It was a game changer for the fact that if we did not find a way to get this going, the pool would not have been open this summer. I just cannot say enough about the water plant and wastewater plant--all those guys came together."
Among other things, McQueen says the city departments gained access to a crane to lift the pump out of its location.
"This happened on a Thursday or Friday," said McQueen. "We got a crane down here on Monday--actually had to cut a hole in the roof of the pump house. They had to lift that out--you could not believe how big this thing is. It was sent to Des Moines to get rebuilt. But because of the ingenuity of these guys, they came up with a plan of how to reroute these pipes, run it through a secondary pump. Luckily, the filtration worked when they went down and the did the backflush, or whatever. Everything worked perfectly."
Though the pool opened for this season last Friday, concerns regarding the facility's future were expressed at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. Councilman Kim Swank--the city's council's liaison to the city's park and recreation board--says the board is concerned that Band-Aids won't be enough to keep the 25-year-old pool open. Thus, Swank says the park board calls for the formation of a pool committee to examine the facility's situation. McQueen says at least 8-to-10 people from a wide spectrum of the city's population are needed to serve on the committee.
"You're going to have to have somebody with water knowledge--so I would like to see somebody from the water department, or somebody else on there," he said. "Get some citizens who would have input in it--what they would look for, and so on."
Anyone wishing to serve on a pool committee should contact Roger McQueen at Shenandoah City Hall, 712-246-1213. You can hear the full interview with the mayor here: