(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials says relatively dry conditions over the past few weeks have made for lower water levels in the community.
As a result, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen Thursday declared stage one water conservation measures spelled out under city ordinances. McQueen tells KMA News the declaration asks residents to voluntarily conserve water because of the city waterworks' low water capacity.
"What we're just asking people to do voluntarily start trying to conserve water," said McQueen. "We're asking them to avoid watering their yards, gardens, shrubs, trees--anything with a hose, unless, of course, they have something that would cause a danger to the plant. Then, we're asking them to start alternating days, or go two or three days out on their watering, and for no more than four hours. That's basically what stage one says in the ordinance."
McQueen says decreasing moisture dating back to 2019 led to lower levels in the city's water wells.
"You know, we look at our snowfall the last three-to-four years, and our rainfall amounts are so minimal compared to what they have been in the past few years," he said. "So, this isn't something that just came up, this is a pattern that we've been in. So, our well levels are dropping, which causes some concern with the water department and the city as a whole about providing water to the users."
While saying the city has adequate water supplies for fire protection, the mayor says further water conservation steps may be necessary if dry conditions continue.
"I don't think we're in a dire straight, or anything right now," said McQueen. "They're doing everything they can to monitor this, and watching the levels. They're actually able to back the pumps down a little bit on their end. But, yeah, I think it's a concern. If we don't see some moisture pretty quick, and if nothing else, up north to get the river up would be a big help. Yeah, it's a concern right now, and we definitely don't want to get into a serious situation."
McQueen adds the situation demonstrates the need for new water wells and other projects designed to boost the city's water capacity. Shenandoah's City Council holds a public hearing at its September 12th meeting on the acceptance of bids for two new shallow water wells at the city's well field. In a recent interview with KMA News, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the new wells would provide additional water sources, and replacing some aging structures. City officials set a second bidletting after the first attempt failed to garner interested bidders.