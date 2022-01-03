(Shenandoah) -- Roger McQueen isn't the only member of his family now serving as mayor.
On the same night McQueen was elected Shenandoah's next mayor, his cousin won a similar race in Pocohontas. Jada McQueen Hallberg, formerly a Pocohontas City Council member, was uncontested in the November general elections. McQueen tells KMA News he and his cousin grew up together. In fact, both graduated from Farragut High School in 1980.
"We went different paths," said McQueen. "We've always kind of stayed connected somehow. But, when I announced I was running, she got a hold of me right away and said, 'that's funny, because I'm running in Pocohontas.' We kind of followed each other through the campaign, and we both, fortunately, were elected."
McQueen says he and his cousin have kept in touch since the November 2nd elections.
"She kind of liked some of the things I did during the campaign," he said. "So, she was wanting to borrow some of those ideas. I know she had a tour of her water plant up there, and so forth, getting to meet the department heads and the city employees."
Now that their mayoral stints are underway, McQueen expects to continue comparing notes with Hallberg.
"We're going to be doing a lot of talking," said McQueen. "I think we have a lot of the same issues, you know, that's going on in both places. No matter how big the towns are, we still have the same problems. I'm going to rely on her if something comes up as well as she will on me, I hope."
McQueen made his comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.