(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says he and the city council were "educated" on matters regarding a proposed carbon pipeline project.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the council took no action on rescinding McQueen's veto of a resolution approved at a previous council meeting objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline, and the use of eminent domain for the project. McQueen explained his decision to veto the council's stance on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. While saying the city wanted something in place regarding its concerns regarding the project, McQueen added the council took action without hearing from the other side of the issue--namely from Green Plains and Summit Carbon officials.
"I'll be the first to say I probably did this backwards," said McQueen. "I probably went 3,2,1 instead of 1,2,3. But, at that time, we felt it was the best thing to get that resolution. Then, when we looked at that, and after meeting with Green Plains and Summit, it was obviously that neither the city nor the council had all the information from the other side, and so, it just felt prudent to be to veto that, and to make sure that the council and its citizens had more information."
McQueen says the veto signifies the city is neutral when it comes to the pipeline issue. During the December 20th meeting, City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed concerns that the pipeline's path could pose a danger to the city's water infrastructure. Since that meeting, however, McQueen says Summit has adjusted the pipeline's path away from any water services.
"They have moved that actually twice since the meeting on the December 20th, when we passed that resolution," he said. "They actually showed us a new drawing back on December 30th, and then as of yesterday (Wednesday), they showed us another one where they pushed it even further away from the city, and further away from the wastewater plant."
McQueen says he's satisfied that Summit will take enough safety precautions during the pipeline's construction. And, he sent this message to critics of the city's handling of the issue.
"For anybody to say that the city, my office or the city council does not care about the citizens of Shenandoah is complete bunk," said McQueen. "They do. That council is very much aware of taking care of the citizens here as much as I am. That's our goal. That's what we do as a city council and a mayor. Hats off to them for their compassion towards Shenandoah."
The mayor added he doesn't foresee the council taking any action regarding a municipal pipeline ordinance in the near future. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: