(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is throwing his support behind a plan to renovate a vacant, venerable structure in the community.
Earlier this week, Margaret Brady, the owner of MALOJA, LLC, announced her plan to renovate the former Johnson Brothers Mill building into a warehouse and workshop--with space for a retail business and an event center. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, McQueen says other proposals to address what many residents feel is an eyesore in the community fell by the wayside.
"Margaret saw a potential here," said McQueen. "She came to the city with an idea. She went to the Johnson family, she went to the railroad. She's been doing all the legwork on this. We were very supportive on the city side of it to turn this into something that was productive, and also kind of a nice entrance to the city when you come doing Sheridan."
Brady is asking for $250,000 in tax increment financing from the city to pay for a portion of the renovation costs, estimated at more than $502,000. Past requests to use TIF to rehabilitate the structure met with public objections. McQueen, however, believes Brady's request is different because of the other payment plan components.
"The Johnson family is going to make a sizable donation to the city of Shenandoah for the remodeling, or revamping of that building," he said. "That plays a big part of this, because when we look at this, they're going to have a third of it, the city, and then Margaret. She's putting in her own money, and that kind of changed the whole aspect of it."
McQueen says support for using TIF from among council members is there. He adds renovating the building is a better option than tearing it down.
"I've already met with the council one-on-one," said McQueen. "All of them are very supportive of this. Seven-hundred-thousand dollars to tear it down, otherwise we let it sit and start falling down--then what do we have. I think overall what she's asking for is pretty minimal, compared to what could happen expense wise."
The mayor says a development agreement is already in place for the project. Once the Johnson family's sale of the building to Brady is complete, McQueen says the council could approve TIF dollars quickly. Plans call for the renovation's completion by Shenfest, 2023. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: