(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah deserves a seat at the table in any future Page County jail project discussions.
That's according to Mayor Roger McQueen, who along with City Administrator A.J. Lyman and Police Chief Josh Gray, appeared at Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting, expressing disappointment over the city's perceived lack of inclusion in recent discussions regarding a site for a new jail. McQueen commented further on the situation as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"It seems like there's been a couple of meetings that we didn't even know about until after they happened," said McQueen. "If they're going to be looking for tax dollars from Page County--and Shenandoah, Shenandoah Police and Essex--the west side of the county should have a seat at the table. We should be able to be in the discussions, and so forth."
Currently, the county's jail committee is considering several locations, including the county farm south of Clarinda, land along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute. McQueen says a central location would help Shenandoah Police cut its prisoner transport expenses. And, he says the fact that Shenandoah isn't the county seat shouldn't be a disadvantage.
"It was brought up that, 'well, it's good to have it there when you're close to hospitals, pharmacies, dentists, things like that," he said. "We have everything over here. So, in my mind, it doesn't change anything that the jail's in Clarinda just because they have a hospital--we have a hospital, too. Arraignments are getting done more and more by ZOOM, so it's not like you're hauling prisoners back and forth to the courthouse all the time."
While saying the jail doesn't have to be in Shenandoah, McQueen believes a site beneficial to his community, Clarinda and the rest of the county is out there.
"I think this committee that they have for them that's working on a location needs to keep digging," said McQueen. "Driving back from Clarinda yesterday (Tuesday) morning, we saw a lot of spots on Highway 2 that we thought would work. There's a places out there. I believe somebody said, 'do you want it in Shenandoah, do you have a place for it?' We immediately said, 'yes, we have all kinds of places. We'd be happy to have 3-to-5 acres for a jail. So, if they want it over here, we've got the land."
During Tuesday morning's meeting, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong said finding a decently priced and flat plot of land for a jail between Clarinda and Shenandoah has been hard to come by. He added the land between Highway 2 and the county landfill would be a significant dirt-moving job to level out the property. However, Supervisor Chuck Morris strongly encouraged Supervisor Jacob Holmes--the board's jail committee liaison--and Greg Wilde with Samuels Group to involve Shenandoah officials in any future meetings regarding the jail project.
