(Shenandoah) – Tuesday night marked a new beginning for Shenandoah city government.
Roger McQueen presided over his first Shenandoah City Council meeting as mayor. Elected from among seven candidates in November, McQueen officially succeeded Dick Hunt January 1st. Though the city has a new mayor, the rest of its administration remains intact. By unanimous vote, the council reappointed A.J. Lyman as city administrator for another two-year term. McQueen praised Lyman, who has served in the position since September of 2018.
“I think you’re a very valuable part of the wheels of government here,” said McQueen. “I’m glad you’re able to stay on for two more years.
“He (Lyman) called me the night after I got elected, and said, ‘do I still have a job?’ He’s smarter than I am, so I said, ‘yeah, you still do.’”
Similar praise was given to Karla Gray, who was also unanimously reappointed to a similar two-year term as city clerk/treasurer.
Also during his first meeting, McQueen updated continuing cleanup efforts in the community from the December 15th derecho. He says Cemetery Sexton Sherry Gibilisco and crews have been working on clearing damage at the Rose Hill Cemetery – one of the city’s hardest hit areas.
“Sherry and the (crews) out there, they’ve done a great job to get things to at least to where you get around,” he said. “R.C. Tree Service will be going in there – we lost 22 trees out at the cemetery. She and the bunch have done what they can, but the tree service is going to come in. And, in my opinion, they do pretty damn good work. They’re going to help her get the rest of it. So, be patient, we are trying to get that cleaned up out there.”
McQueen also lauded city employees for their efforts in clearing piles of debris in the weeks following the storm.
“The last three-to-four weeks, due to the storm damage, if you check out the streets, and the parks and stuff, I think everybody’s done a great job of getting things taken care of,” said McQueen. “I though the city guys did a great job of getting through the neighborhoods.”
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved the bid proposal for a Pierce aerial fire truck from Reliant Fire Apparatus, Incorporated, as recommended by the Shenandoah Fire Department’s truck committee, with the chassis and aerial payment option in the amount of $1,498,833.
--- approved the bid of Southwest Iowa Parking Lot for demolition of properties at 316 North Broad Street, 108 North Center, 300 North Sycamore, and 112 East Thomas.
--- approved by a 4-to-1 vote the bid of TNT for janitorial services at the Shenandoah Community Fitness Center, the Old Armory and the Shenandoah Golf Course. Councilwoman Rita Gibson cast the lone dissenting vote. Gibson’s motion to accept the low bid of the Clean Team for the services died for lack of second.
--- approved the fiscal year 2021 independent auditor’s report from the State Auditor’s Office.