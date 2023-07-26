(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is defending the proposed pay hikes for his position, and city council members.
By a 3-2 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set public hearings for its August 8th meeting on proposed pay increases for city officeholders. Under the proposal, council members' pay would rise from $35 to $70 per meeting-with the $20 per committee meeting fee eliminated, while the mayor's pay would double from $6,000 to $12,000--spread out over 26 pay periods. If approved, the mayoral-council pay hikes would be first increase in 18 years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday, McQueen says he proposed the increases for the council's perusal.
"Basically, there has not been an increase in the mayor's or council's pay since 2005," said McQueen. "This is something we talked about over a year ago to look at. We wrote this up, came up with the figures we thought were reasonable, you know."
McQueen says it's time the mayor and council received a raise.
"I've checked with some other towns," he said. "I know one not very far away hasn't had an increase since 2001. So, you know, I think it's time. As far as the pay, nobody gets into this job for the money. But, to compensate a little bit for their time to be in the office, we need to keep up."
McQueen also cites increased costs as the reason for the pay boost. The mayor adds the council can vote on the proposals separately.
Though the public hearings aren't for another two weeks, at least one person spoke in favor of the increases during Tuesday night's public comment period. Local resident Mace Hensen says both the mayor and council positions merit a pay hike.
"First of all, any position that has been maintained at the same level of pay for over 18 years is simply only asking for those who are 1,000% committed to the city, and its development and future," said Hensen. "But, it doesn't really show the value of your position."
Citing so-called "keyboard cowards" dolling out mental abuse in today's society, Hensen says officeholders can never be paid enough.
"Paid enough to offset the sleepless nights," he said, "the public beatings, the whippings that are doled out, and the mental exhaustion that they must face everyday, listening to some of these vicious, visceral and brutal attacks. I, for one, commend every one of you that are currently sitting in the mayor or council chairs for putting up with this crap."
Council members Kim Swank and Toni Graham voted against the public hearings. Saying there's better ways of spending the money, Swank says raises should be given instead to other city employees--such as lifeguards, for example. Graham says she agreed with Swank's position. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: