(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says he'll abide by the city council's decision not to vote on a proposed pay hike for both the mayor and council members.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the council took no action on changes to city ordinances increasing council members' pay from $35 to $70 per meeting--with the $20 per committee meeting fee eliminated, and doubling the mayor's pay from $6,000 to $12,000 per year--spread out over 26 pay periods. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says it's the council's right not to take action.
"I was kind of hoping there would be a little more discussion about it--you know, back and forth," said McQueen. "We had one citizen who came under the public hearing and made a comment, and the council did what they felt was right. I support their decision. I don't have a vote, and it's their right to do that."
Speaking against the proposal, local resident Jim Martin presented information showing Shenandoah's current and proposed mayor and council compensation were higher than other communities equal or bigger in population, including Atlantic, Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Nebraska City and Red Oak. McQueen says pay rates in other cities was considered in developing the proposal.
"They were looked at from different towns, you know, equivalent to our population," said McQueen. "There is a wide range. It's surprising when you look at the ranges of the mayor and the council in these cities. If we want to look a little bit outside of southwest Iowa, we event looked at towns further up even north of Des Moines that were sizable to us."
While saying the pay hike may be proposed again in the future, McQueen adds it won't be within the next few years--or at least through the remainder of his term.
"When we looked at this, there has not been a raise for the mayor and council since 2005," said McQueen. "So, it was felt with the cost of living and everything else, there should be a little bit of an increase on that position. And, to attract candidates for mayor and for council, you want to make compensation for it feasible to get people in there that really want to do the job."
You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: