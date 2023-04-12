(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the sale of the former Sac 'N Save property will pay the city dividends in the future.
By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the property at 301 West Sheridan Avenue to Michael and Kindra Weston for $4,250 for construction of a proposed housing development at that location. McQueen hailed the four council members voting in favor of the property on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday night. The mayor believes the proposed duplexes at that location will benefit the city.
"It's going to be a two-fold thing," said McQueen. "One, it's going to provide housing that we desperately need in town, and it's going to put that back on the tax rolls. We're going to see a nice housing unit or apartment unit, and it's going to be using utilities, and it's going to be back paying taxes."
Councilman Kim Swank cast the lone dissenting vote. Swank chided the city for selling the property for less than its assessed value, which was $66,820. He also noted the city purchased the lot in May of 2000 for $65,000.
"They want to sell it for $4,250," said Swank. "That's lost income of $60,750. The average median household income according to the census is $65,429, which means it's going to take whoever a whole year, if they were make that kind of money, they'd have to work a whole year to get it."
McQueen responded to Swank's comments.
"We'll never recoup what we lost 25 years ago on that property," said McQueen. "But at least it will be productive. It will be multipurpose--it will provide a place to live, plus provide some tax money back to Shenandoah."
McQueen adds the project is similar to other efforts to provide housing in Shenandoah.
"The Senior Villa out on 59 is moving along quickly now," he said. "It seemed like it was kind of stale there for a little while. But now, the walls are up. They're getting the elevator shaft, the vault for that put up. That's going to move along fast. I honestly believe that the Westons on this project, once they get everything designed, it will move along that way, too."
He also expressed "1,000% confidence" in the Westons' project coming to fruition. McQueen also lauded the city for selling other properties at 100 West Sheridan Avenue, 102 and 109 West Lowell Avenue and 305 West Valley Avenue. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: