(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is lauding city department heads for presentations regarding proposed water and sewer increases in the community.
By unanimous votes Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the first readings of proposed increases following public hearings, in which city officials presented facts and figures stating their cases for the proposed increases. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday night, McQueen says both the city's water and wastewater superintendents provided facts and figures regarding the need for proposed 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period, and proposed 11% increase in sewer rates the first year, and 10% hikes the following two years.
"I am very pleased with the way our City Water Superintendent Tim Martin and Wastewater Superintendent Tom Foutch were able to make presentations on this with their graphs and figures," said McQueen. "I think a lot of--for lack of a better term--falsehoods out there about these rates were put to bed."
Saying city officials cut the city's budget to the core, McQueen says there was no alternative to the proposed rate hikes.
"This wasn't something we came up with in a month, and decided we were going to do," he said. "This has been a very long process--it probably started before I was elected. You know, we have to do this to keep up with, one, with inflation, and two, we don't ever want to get into the position we were before when the new water plant was built where we had to put a substantial increase on citizens' water rates."
Council members hold the second and third readings of the proposed increases at the next two council meetings in June. McQueen says residents still have time to gather information on the proposed rate hikes.
"There will not be another public hearing," said McQueen, "but the public is welcome to come at any time, and make their comments during that part of the meeting. I encourage anyone who still has questions to come and do that. Like I say, it will not be a public hearing setting, but they're more than welcome to come during the public comment section to present their opinions, or ask questions and have comments."
In other business Tuesday night, the council....
---approved an agreement between the city and McClure Engineering for design, bidding and equipment acquisition services regarding an Iowa Department of Transportation Grant for Shenandoah Regional Airport.
---received an update on renovation of a nuisance property at 704 8th Avenue.
---approved a 180-day extension for David Gutierrez on a rehabilitation contract for 208 East Sheridan Avenue.
---approved a pay application for more than $59,000 to A1A Sandblasting for the water plant's ground storage reservoir repair project.
---set a public hearing on the sale of a 1971 AMC Deuce fire/brush truck.
---approved salaries and rates for part-time city employees in miscellaneous departments.