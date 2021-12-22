(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor-elect Roger McQueen calls it one of the greatest moments of his life.
McQueen took the oath of office as the city's next mayor from his predecessor, Dick Hunt, during Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. McQueen, whose tenure begins January 1st, described his reaction to the swearing-in ceremony as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"I was thinking of probably the three or four best moments of life," said Hunt. "I was proud to be able to stand there, and have Dick do the ceremony. I've got so much respect for him, and so forth, and for him to do that, and swear me in was important. It was nice--my family was there, and a lot of my supporters were there last (Tuesday) night. I just didn't want to mess up on any of the words, and get through it."
McQueen has been in full preparation mode since his election in the November general elections. In addition to meeting with Hunt, McQueen has also talked to City Administrator A.J. Lyman, City Clerk/Treasurer Karla Gray and other city officials to learn about city government operations. McQueen thanks Hunt and other officials for helping make his transition smoother.
"We've got some things that, thank goodness, Mayor Hunt took care of, such as the water plant issue," he said. "That's put the bed now, so that we don't have to carry that into the new year. There are certain things like that that will carry on. But, since the election the first of November, we've been looking at what we can do to move forward. There's a lot of good things coming up. I think we're going to start seeing a lot of things, and you're going to start seeing them early--different projects, you know."
McQueen has also attended city department head meetings. The incoming mayor says he was "overly impressed" with the city's response to last Wednesday's derecho, which left a wide swath of damage in its wake.
"I drove around early, early Thursday morning, and then I drove around later that day," said McQueen. "I cannot believe how much had gotten done in less than a 12-hour period. I just can't give those guys enough credit. I realize it was a lot of different ones--I couldn't name anybody off the top of my head. But, boy, I'll tell you what. to see the streets get cleaned up, the parks get cleaned up quickly. I do sympathize with those who were without power, but I think we did the best we could do, and I just think city employees went way above and beyond getting things done last week."
McQueen says he was also pleased with how citizens responded to cleanup efforts by placing tree debris curbside. He adds he hopes to keep the communication channels going with department heads in the future. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: