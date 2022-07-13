(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking more timely notification on street closures.
During Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting, Mayor Roger McQueen discussed the need for residents or groups to request closures for major events well in advance. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says early notification is necessary so that proposed closures are placed on upcoming council meeting agenda in a timely manner.
"When we make this agenda," said McQueen, "we would like to have this information by noon on Thursday, so that the agenda can be put together and sent out the council members by Friday. So, we were just looking at asking they give us at least a 30-day notice if they know they are going to request a street closure."
McQueen says prior notification helps the council and the city.
"If somebody would call on a 4 o'clock on a Friday," he said, "it would make it very hard to get it on the agenda for the next week--which means they would have to wait another two weeks for the next council meeting. So, the earlier we can get it on the agenda, the council can vote for it. It would just make it a lot smoother. Not to say we're having a problem, it's just something that we thought we could get knocked out before it continues to happen, or would happen, you know."
The mayor adds the earlier heads-up may help streamline the process for residents.
"There's a possibility that we'd like to look at it if something comes up," said McQueen. "If it's just a minor closing the block off, or something, maybe the city administrator or myself council make that decision without waiting two weeks for a council meeting."
McQueen made his comments as the council unanimously approved a street closure request from the Eagles Club for an upcoming wedding reception. The closure is on West Thomas Avenue from Elm to Maple Streets from 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: