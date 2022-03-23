(Shenandoah) -- Expect more discussion on Shenandoah's fireworks ordinance in the future.
That's according to Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen, who announced at the end of Tuesday night's city council meeting that proposed changes will be revisited at the council's next regular meeting April 12th. Earlier this month, the council considered an amendment to the existing ordinance, reducing the legal time limit for fireworks usage to July 4th until 11 p.m. Currently, fireworks are legal July 1st-4th until 11 p.m., and New Year's Eve. But, a motion to approve the amendment died at the March 8th meeting due to a lack of a second, and the council tabled it for further review. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says more public input is needed on the issue.
"I sent it to them (the council) earlier so they can review it," said McQueen. "I encouraged them to get as much input from people in town--what they wanted and didn't want---but, they wanted more time. That's their right to table it. So, we will keep accumulating this information. I've had a lot of calls, and messages and letters, and so forth, so I know what people are telling me. So, hopefully, we can sit down on the 12th and finish this off, because I don't want this hanging around for another month."
McQueen proposed the amendment based on complaints received by former Mayor Dick Hunt and police following last year's Independence Day celebration.
"My reasoning for writing it the way I did for one day (of fireworks) because of what citizens had come to me about with property damage, litter, noise, one thing right after the other," he said. "So, I thought it would be a good option to limit it to the 4th of July. But, I'm also hearing the other side of it, and I understand that, too."
McQueen believes a happy medium can be found between the freedom to shoot off fireworks, and addressing safety and noise complaints at the same time.
"I'm not going to say I'm set in stone on this," said McQueen. "I just want to do what's best for everybody in town. If we get enough of this by next meeting--hopefully, people will contact the council in their wards and let them know--we can all come to an agreement. I think we can work something out."
The mayor, however, reiterates that any amendment would not affect the annual fireworks show at Sportman's Park. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: