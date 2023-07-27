(Shenandoah) -- By all accounts, last weekend's ShenDig Barbecue Championships cooked up a busy weekend for Shenandoah-area merchants.
While the exact numbers aren't available, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says reports indicate it was a huge weekend for the city's retail community. McQueen reacted to the brisk business generated by the second annual event and other activities on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.
"We had the barbecue going on, we had the sidewalk sales up town," said McQueen. "I haven't talked to a lot of the business owners yet, but the ones I have talked to were very happy with the out-of-town visitors coming in."
McQueen cited one example of barbecue competitors checking out local businesses during their stay in the community.
"I know I talked to a barbecue couple from Minnesota, that had eaten in two of the restaurants, been up town and shopped," he said. "One of them was celebrating their 41st anniversary, and he made a point to come up and get his wife flowers. She was very excited to be up town and hit and the sidewalk sales."
McQueen says the economic benefits extend beyond the back lot of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge--the location of last weekend's competition.
"We talk about this barbecue being out at the Elks, and this and that," said McQueen, "but I don't think everybody understands what it does for the whole town. There were so many comments on how nice Shenandoah is, how much they like being here, they can't wait to come back next year. They were treated very good by everybody. So, overall, between having them here, and spending their money here, and having a great contest, I think it was one of the better weekends we'll see here for a long time."
The mayor also credited the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig committee and an army of volunteers for a relatively smooth event.