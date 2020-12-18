(Clarinda) — The new head of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation is no stranger to the business community in the town.
Amy McQueen took over the position officially on December 7th after Renee Riedel resigned the post on October 31st following just over two years on the job. Born in Northboro, McQueen lives south of Clarinda and worked at Farm Bureau in Clarinda from 2002-2017 before running an independent insurance agency for the last three years in Sidney.
"I'm passionate about Clarinda," said McQueen. "I love that this community gave me the opportunity to start my career in the insurance industry. I feel like if I can give back to the community that helped serve me while I was building my business, then that was a simple 'yes' that I wanted to come back and help that community be successful."
As part of the application process, McQueen says members of the CEDC board asked her to create a marketing plan for Clarinda. She says she geared the plan toward family members of potential workers coming into the community.
"It was just highlighting our school system, our downtown restaurants, our outside restaurants, the industries and what we offer with the Glenn Miller Festival and Craft Carnival and all of those events that bring us together as a community," said McQueen. "And then just the kind of tight-knit community that we are. I highlighted those really positive things that we already have in place to draw someone new to our town."
Perhaps one of the largest projects McQueen will oversee in her new role is an ongoing housing improvement program in the community.
"Expanding that housing market is a big focus for us," said McQueen. "They sold one home and the second home was pre-sold to be completed in early 2021. We have plans to continue that program, but also expand on it. Finding and developing housing that is affordable for our workforce is a primary focus. Our businesses need employees and those employees need a place to live. I feel if we can be a partner with our businesses and employees, then the program will continue to be successful. It's a win-win for everyone."
Aside from attracting new businesses to Clarinda, McQueen will also be in charge of business retention among the city’s existing industries. She says she will rely on her previous business experience in the community and the member of the CEDC Board — who have business backgrounds and strong ties to Clarinda.
"Listening to what they need -- if they need better infrastructure or employees," said McQueen. "Trying to work with them hand-in-hand to make them be successful, which will in turn make Clarinda successful at the same time. I want to listen to what their needs are and partner with them on programs that they want to have developed. That's really, really important. We work really, really well together and I foresee that to continue."
McQueen steps into the role at a time when many businesses have seen slowdowns in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says one of the biggest hurdles during the pandemic will be the initial relationship-building that she will need to do with business owners.
"If we can think outside the box and maybe look at things from a different perspective," said McQueen. "We're going to have to have meetings via Zoom, but continue to have those contacts with the people that need the help and be proactive about the employers and the possible industries. Obviously, we don't know what 2021 is going to look like, but I think if we are open-minded to whatever challenges and think outside the box, I think we'll still be able to move forward."
McQueen made her comments during an interview on KMA’s Morning Line Program Friday. You can hear her full interview below.