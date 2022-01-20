(Des Moines) -- As quality internet speeds become more and more of a necessity, one internet company is aiming to provide more cost effective services.
Mediacom has announced they will be participating in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP. Mediacom Communications Director Phyllis Peters says the program--administered by the Federal Communications Commission--is designed to lower the monthly cost of internet services for more households. Peters says the program provides a credit to qualified households, and has also prompted Mediacom to alter their own programs already in place.
"This gives people up to $30 of credit per month for their home internet services if they meet the eligibility criteria," Peters said. "To help make that something that Iowans can maximize, we also changed our Connect2Compete program to be faster speeds, up to 50 Meg, and at a $30 price point which includes the modem and unlimited data."
The more permanent ACP program also will replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit program put in place by the federal government in the spring. Peters says Mediacom has roughly 13,000 households on the EBB program, a third of which are in Iowa, who will transition over to ACP.
Peters says the internet and cable company’s participation in the program comes as access to quality internet services continues to become a bigger need in all aspects of life.
"Internet has just become an absolute necessity for every kind of thing that people do, whether it's to stream their church service on Sunday, or to do telehealth and counseling online," Peters said. "In Iowa there's so few places that have brick and mortar offices for job training or job searching because that's all online."
Peters adds there are many ways a household could qualify for the ACP program, and by combining programs, households could see zero dollars due on their billing statement.
"If they receive any kind of SNAP benefits or Medicaid, or if their children receive free and reduced lunches, or if it's a student who’s receiving a Pell Grant," Peters said. "If they choose for instance our Connect2Compete-Plus internet that costs $30 all inclusive, they could essentially see a zero amount due on their internet costs every month."
The program also targets households with incomes less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline. Once a household has determined their eligibility through the ACP website, Peters says the next step is getting in contact with your area Mediacom service representative.
"And they say here’s my eligibility for this government benefit, so let’s talk about what I can get for my home," Peters said. “And they can choose our $30 plan, or they can choose a different plan and have $30 applied to it every month.”
However Peters did note the program only applies to broadband or internet services. For more information on the program visit www.fcc/acp or contact Mediacom at 855-330-6918.