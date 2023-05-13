(Lincoln) -- Tens of thousands of Nebraskans receiving Medicaid benefits may lose them over the upcoming year.
With the COVID-19 public health emergency ending, states have 12 months to recertify every individual receiving Medicaid services. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services estimated the "unwinding" of continuous coverage will result in between 35,000 and 90,000 individuals no longer qualifying.
Amy Behnke, CEO of the Health Center Association of Nebraska, said the state has kept track of Medicaid recipients' income during the pandemic, which is how it arrived at it estimate.
"Regardless of whether somebody's income had fluctuated in the last several years, they were able to keep coverage," Behnke pointed out. "(Now) they will actually have to meet all of the eligibility requirements to remain on Medicaid."
Behnke noted the Department of Health and Human Services will try to complete the eligibility process using available income information, such as tax return documents or SNAP eligibility. However, any enrollee whose income cannot be verified will receive a request for income verification.
She emphasized it is crucial for the department to have people's correct contact information because they risk losing coverage if they fail to submit the requested information within 30 days.
Angela Lindstrom, director of communications for the association, explained renewals are taking place based on the month an individual first became eligible for Medicaid.
"For instance, if they were eligible starting May 1st, that's when they would start that process of the renewal," Lindstrom outlined. "If it was August 1st, then it would be August."
She added all community health centers are offering help with the process, and stressed the help is free.
"They have Certified Application Counselors; they have certified Navigators. If the enrollee is no longer eligible for Medicaid, these enrollment specialists can help find health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace."