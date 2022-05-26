(Dubuque) -- KMA News continues it's "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another candidate running for the U.S. Senate's Democratic nomination, former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.
A native of Sherrill, Iowa, Finkenauer graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 2007, and earned a bachelor's degree in public relations from Drake University four years later. In 2014, Finkenauer was elected to the Iowa House's 99th District seat. Four years later, she joined Cindy Axne as the first two Iowa women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. And, Finkenauer was the second youngest woman ever elected to the House. After serving two years as 1st district congresswoman, Finkenauer lost her reelection bid to Republican challenger Ashley Hinson. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Finkenauer says she helped pass a number of bipartisan bills in the House--only to see them languish in the Senate.
"I had this idea you could work bipartisanly," said Hinson. "You could move things forward. And, we did. My day was very different than what people say on TV--whether they were watching CNN or whether they were watching Fox. We kept getting the work done. And, that's when I really knew that we needed a U.S. senator who could move things forward, and get things done."
Finkenauer says she's "heartbroken" and "ticked off" over this week's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. While saying she supports the Second Amendment, she also believes the universal background checks bill approved the House must pass on the Senate side.
"I think it's not a problem to be able to go hunting on the weekend," she said, "and then, you should be able to send your kids to school on Monday morning, and not be worried about if they're coming home or not. But, that's not the case right now in this country, and it's why we have to deal with it, and it's why we need to have leaders that are willing to do it, and willing to actually get things done, as opposed to what we're seeing right now from folks who don't want to do their jobs anymore."
If elected, Finkenauer says she would fight for lower prescription drug costs, and to protect the Affordable Care Act--including the provisions for individuals with preexisting conditions. She also supports competition in the insurance marketplace as a way to drop costs.
"If you have somebody that has private insurance," said Finkenauer, "whether it's through your employer or whatever it is, you should be able to keep it. But, ideally, when we have this public option, you're also going to see that those prices drop as well. And I think, the other piece of it, too, when we do that, and you expand those options, you also have to up those reimbursement rates."
