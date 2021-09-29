(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 2nd general elections. Today's segment features the lone incumbent running in the seven-person Clarinda School Board race, Ann Meyer.
After graduating from Clarinda High School in 1970, Meyer attended Iowa Western Community College and the University of South Dakota. Meyer then taught in the Villisca School District for 18 years--during which, she earned a master's degree in multicategorical learning differences from Northwest Missouri State University. She then taught 18 years in Clarinda before retiring in 2010. Meyer then served as an adjunct professor in developmental psychology at Iowa Western Community College, as well as a long term substitute teacher and tutor at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Meyer says she's running for another four-year term on the board because of unfinished business, such as increasing test scores.
"We have a great set of teachers," said Meyer, "and we're working on curriculum, and our core areas--that will come. I have no doubt about it. Once everything gets settled down, and our children can focus on being children again, and not have to worry so much about pandemics and being close to people, I think that will allow them to increase their skills and just be more comfortable with their whole environment."
Despite what she calls "disgruntlement" over the district's Return to Learn plan, Meyer gives the administration and staff high marks for its handling of COVID-19 issues.
"Some people want to know everything--all the discussion," she said. "And, some people just want to know the end results--what are we going to do? It's hard to find that end balance sometimes. I think how we did, I think our staff, faculty, custodial, bus drivers, administration--everyone did a tremendous job, and continue to do a tremendous job. I have ultimate faith in what we did, and I think we handled it as well as we could."
Other unfinished business includes the future of the district's facilities, including the former Shopko Building later renamed the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center. Though the district has "pressed pause" on construction of a CTE space in that building after entering into a partnership with Iowa Western Community College in May, Meyer says CTE offerings are still a possibility for that facility. She adds a lease agreement for using the Clarinda Academy's facilities would be a "quick solution" for the district's gym space issues, but not a long term option.
"I think as a community, we really need to identify what it is we want, and the direction we want to go as a district," said Meyer. "I would rather see things centralized, and that would just be more efficient in my mind, so we wouldn't have to transfer so many students during the day. That part I don't really like--I think it cuts into learning time."
Meyer adds state prison officials are expected to answer questions regarding the academy's facilities at the board's next meeting in early October. Our next segment on Friday features another Clarinda School Board challenger, Karen Perala. You can hear the full interview with Ann Meyer here: