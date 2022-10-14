(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our focus for the race in the Iowa House's 19th District, which covers half of the city of Council Bluffs, with a report on the Republican incumbent, Brent Siegrist.
A Council Bluffs St. Albert graduate, Siegrist holds a B.A. in social science from Dana College. He taught and coached for six years at Springfield-Platteville High School in Nebraska, then 12 years at Missouri Valley High School. No stranger to state government, Siegrist was elected to his first stint in the Iowa House in 1984. He served 18 years in the House, including 10 years as House speaker, before retiring in 2002 to run for Congress. After losing to Steve King in the Republican Primary in Iowa's 5th Congressional District, Siegrist served as the executive director of the Iowa Area Education Agencies, and manager of special projects for Valley Corp. Siegrist returned to the Statehouse after winning Iowa's 16th House District race in 2020. After originally falling short of the necessary signatures for the June primary due to redistricting, Siegrist won the 19th district's GOP nomination in a special convention in July. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Siegrist says his desire to serve motivates him to seek reelection.
"I have a desire for public service," said Siegrist. "I think a lot of good things have happened in Iowa, with both Democrats and Republicans. So, there's some issues such education, natural resources, our park system and things like that that I wanted to help address, and made that run again, and tried to do as best I could the last years."
Siegrist says the legislature has changed from his previous stint. He says the current mood of the country, coupled with the 24-7 news cycle and social media, have made it a less friendly place. However, he says the people are still good.
"The 150 people in the Iowa House and Senate are still really good people," said Siegrist. "They're really okay to talk to, and really get along pretty well. It's just when you're on the floor debating, it's just much more partisan than it used to be. But, the people are still good."
If reelected, Siegrist says he hopes to continue the momentum of tax cuts, and concentrate on workforce development.
"We have a shortage of workers," said Siegrist, "we have a shortage of workforce housing. Those issues--including child care issues--needed to be addressed, and we're starting to do that. So, I think those are pretty important issues for the future of the state."
While saying he supports increased funding for public schools, Siegrist says Iowa's K-12 schools are not underfunded.
"The facts are, in 2011, the state of Iowa invested $2.4 billion for K-12 education," he said. "Last year, it was up to $3.5 billion. So, over the last 10 years, we've increased K-12 funding by over a billion dollars. While more money could be put into it, that is far from being woefully underfunded. Frankly, it's been pretty good increases. We could still do better, but frankly, it's been pretty good increases. We need to do better, but it's still been pretty good increases."
KMA News hopes to interview the Democratic nominee in Iowa's 19th House District, Elizabeth Christensen, in the near future. You can hear the full interview with Brent Siegrist here:
Monday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the Democratic candidate in the Iowa House's 17th District race, Pat Shipley.