(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the challenger in Red Oak's second ward council race, Brian Bills.
Born and raised in Red Oak, Bills served 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and 20 years as a general contractor before retiring. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bills says he's running for the council spot because the city needs to do things differently, and that he has relevant experience to bring to the table.
"The city council, they oversee projects that deal with infrastructure and construction, street rebuilding, sidewalk rebuilding--a number of things like that. And, I've got a lot of experience in that. I also have a lot of experience in leadership with my time in the Marines, and I feel that those are things that could be relevant to the position on the city council."
As a candidate, Bills is concerned about two main issues. The first involves the need for underground infrastructure improvements.
"Our water system and our sewer system, it's crumbling rapidly," he said. "We spent a lot of time and resources out currently out running around, patching that area and patching that area, and trying to fix this section and that section. In my opinion, I feel like we really need a strategic plan to get after these issues, and to once and for all, fix our crumbling water and sewer systems under our streets."
Like other candidates, Bills stresses the need for improved broadband internet services in the community.
"We're going to need to attract young people that are working at home, and people and businesses that need these kind of high speed hookups with the internet in the 21st century," said Bills. "Currently, we have none of that. It's actually been on the strategic plan for Red Oak for almost 20 years. We haven't accomplished that. That's something I want to focus on right away, and with intensity."
Bills says the city also needs better housing in order to bring more people to the community. You can hear the entire interview with Brian Bills here: