(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general election. Today's report features the Libertarian candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Bryan Jack Holder.
The son of a Council Bluffs school teacher and administrator, Holder is a 1991 graduate of Council Bluffs St. Albert High School, and earned an associate of arts degree from Iowa Western Community College two years later. He graduated from Bellevue University with a B.S. degree in psychology in 1995, then earned a law degree from Creighton University in 1998. This is Holder's fifth congressional campaign, having lost as an independent then Libertarian to David Young in 2014 and 2018, and as Libertarian to Cindy Axne in 2018 and '20. Holder is now running in Iowa's 4th Congressional District, which gained Pottawattamie County under redistricting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Holder says running in a different district is a "unique experience."
"You know, it was a challenge to get on the ballot because of redistricting coming so late because of COVID," said Holder. "I wasn't able to petition to get on the ballot because I was a Libertarian. So, I had to form my own Liberty Caucus, and conducted a caucus across 18 of the 36 counties in the 4th just to secure ballot access. But, we were successful."
Holder says one of the reasons he's running again is to push for smaller congressional districts.
"Just driving down here (to Shenandoah), I noticed that they can't divide counties in the state of Iowa for congressional districts," said Holder. "Right here in Shenandoah, one side of Highway 59 is the 3rd district, the other side is the 4th. So, with smaller districts, communities like Shenandoah should be in the same congressional district, and the people in their communities should know who they elect."
While saying he's pro-life, Holder questions whether government officials should make decisions on abortions.
"If abortion is going to be banned completely," said Holder, "that means that every health care provider that provides that service is going to be a mandatory reporter to the government. There's people that have privacy issues, that the most personal medical issues are going to be in some government database."
Holder also opposes the use of eminent domain to acquire properties for proposed carbon sequestration projects. However, he calls on the Iowa Legislature to take away what he calls "the unbridled decision making" of the Iowa Utilities Board on pipeline projects. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Holder here:
Our next "Meet the Candidates" report features the Republican incumbent in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Randy Feenstra.