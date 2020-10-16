(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidate running in key races in the November 3rd general election. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Montgomery County's 3rd district supervisor's seat, with a report on the nonaffiliated incumbent candidate, Bryant Amos.
A familiar face in Montgomery County government, Amos is running for a fifth term as supervisor, Amos owned a beer distributorship for about 20 years, then served as a shift manager for 12 years at Parker Hannifin until retiring four years ago. In addition to serving as a Red Oak volunteer firefighter for 17 years, Amos served stints on the Red Oak City Council and school board before his election as a supervisor 16 years ago. Amos lost to challenger Randy Cooper in the June Republican primary. However, he set a rematch with Cooper by taking advantage of a change in election laws. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Amos says he circulated nomination papers to run as a Republican in June AND as a nonpartisan candidate on the November ballot.
"Being in the office for so long, I knew it would be a close race," said Amos. "I wanted to already have that done, and I had the decision in August whether to remain on the ballot, or pull it. I had so much encouragement from other people, and thanks for me staying in the race, that I decided to stay on the ballot as a nonpartisan."
As a candidate, Amos wants continued support in the Montgomery County Development Corporation, and to hire Shawnna Silvius' successor as development director. He believes economic development is the key to increasing the county's tax base.
"We have to keep moving forward, and support economic development within the county," said Amos. "It's one of the best ways to get our taxes down, and that is by more taxable properties and businesses, homes--everything. The more you have, the more it spreads that tax base."
Amos also calls for continued support of the county's law enforcement and emergency services. While saying there's room for improvement in terms of county roads and bridges, Amos says a good portion of the county's infrastructure funding comes from state resources.
"Property tax is a very small part of what funds our roads," he said. "What funds our roads is mostly the road use tax, and that is controlled by the state when they release it. So, you do a lot of hoop jumping, and (cutting of) red tape in order to get the projects you want done."
In terms of budget practices, he says the county must cut spending where it can--except when it comes to people. Amos also cautions against cutting funding for facilities maintenance.
"My concern is, over this pandemic, is that we're going to get to a board that's not willing to spend anything," he said, "but the first thing most people want to cut is maintenance. We have done so much work over the last few years improving our facilities, getting them back to where they should be, we can't let that happen again by having an overconservative board. You have to take care of it as you go, and it costs less than letting it go to the point that it was 16 years ago."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" report, we'll hear from the Republican candidate in the Montgomery County district 2 supervisor's race, Randy Cooper.