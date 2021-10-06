(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key citywide and school board races in the November 2N.D. elections. Today's report features the seventh and final candidate for two spots on the Clarinda School Board, Cade Iversen.
A western Iowa native, Iversen and family have lived in Clarinda for the past seven years. Iversen holds a bachelor of science degree from Upper Iowa University. A former Clarinda Academy employee, Iversen currently serves as an assistant superintendent with the Iowa Department of Human Services. Saying he's worked with children most of his career, Iversen says he's running for school board to get involved, rather than sit on the sideline. Iversen made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"Ultimately, it came down to I felt like I needed to take action," said Iversen. "After a lot of conversation with family, friends and community members, it really boiled down to it was time do something about the things we were seeing, feeling and hearing."
Iversen says he's also running to address two specific issues. The first is the need for what he calls more "transparency, honesty and inclusiveness" in the district.
"We need to collectively do a better job of making sure that we are, one, hearing the voices of all the people that are in the district, to the greatest extent possible," said Iversen. "Two, I think we need to include and hear the voices of the people that we charge with educating our youth on a day-to-day basis."
Secondly, Iversen says the district must address the space crunch at Clarinda High School. He believes school officials should explore any short-term option available, including leasing the former Clarinda Academy's athletic facilities.
"From a long term perspective, we really have to look in the future, and determine whether all of our buildings are adequate for what we see coming in the future," said Iversen. "If not, we need to have a conversation about how we're going to address that, whether that be bringing in modular classrooms to assist, whether than means even looking at a bond issue in the future."
However, Iversen believes the district should consider selling the former Skopko facility, renamed the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center earlier this year. You can hear the full interview with Cade Iversen here: