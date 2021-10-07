(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring candidates running in key races in the November general elections. The latest report features a candidate running in the Essex Mayoral race, Calvin Kinney.
A lifelong resident of Essex, Kinney graduated from Essex High School in 1983, and also has four daughters that have gone through the Essex School District. He then served for the Essex Fire Department for 33 years before retiring, and has been the owner of Select Motors in Shenandoah since 2009, and has worked with the company since 1989. Kinney has also been serving on the Essex City Council since 2007. Kinney is one of three candidates running to succeed Mayor Marian Durfey who announced she would not be running for reelection. He says the reason he's running for mayor is because he is ready to take the next step in serving his community.
"I've enjoyed serving my community, and I felt like with our current mayor stepping down, like it was my turn to step up," Kinney said. "I have some ideas and some things that I feel like I can help see through that needs to be done."
Kinney says a couple of goals of his as mayor would be to make sure they see through the sewer systems project update, as well as the partnerships the city has created with the school district.
"It's been a really, what I like to define as a 'good neighbor policy,' we help each other when needed with mowing, (and) snow removal, " Kinney said. "There's also been some sharing opportunities that has some financial advantages to both parties, I don't have those details right in front of me, but it's been a real win-win for both."
Recently, the Essex City Council discussed the latest nuisance properties in the community. Kinney says he is proud of how well the city has been cleaning up the community, and looks to continue to do so.
"It even started before 07' with taking on some of these nuisance properties, and even abandoned properties, getting them cleaned up, (and) getting them off the tax rolls," Kinney said. "We've been fortunate enough, the Build Essex Corporation took one of those properties and put a new house up and we have a new family in our community. The school took one and they built a house."
Kinney says his experience with the city council allows him to be aware of the process and the relationship that exists between Mayor and council. He also hopes to open up communication with the public and also department heads by having a set time on Tuesday afternoon where he will be in city hall.
"I hope that that'll help open up communication, and improve our communication and allow citizens to come down during daytime hours to meet with me on a one-on-one basis," Kinney said. "But more so, I'll be able to conduct city business with department heads, and meet with contractors with this new sewer project coming on."
Kinney says he has greatly enjoyed serving his community and hopes to continue do so in a new role.