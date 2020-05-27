(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another of the incumbents running for two spots on the Mills County Supervisors' Republican ticket, Carol Vinton.
Vinton and husband of 43 years, Steve, are lifetime farmers. For about 30 years, the Vintons have opened their farm to area students as part of a youth agricultural program. Vinton has served as secretary of the Mills County Republican Central Committee, a 4-H leader for 28 years, and a Mills County Fair Board for 18 years. In addition to judging at state and county fairs, Vinton has worked on Silver City American Legion fundraising meals for 10 years. She's also a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. First elected in 2016, Vinton is seeking a second term as supervisors in order to help the county continue to recover from the 2019 floods. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Vinton says inroads are being made in terms of levee repairs.
"Out of every disaster, there's good things that always happen," said Vinton. "Look at our levees now. The corps has done a wonderful job. They are fixed, they're certified. Flood insurance is coming. People are starting to slowly come back. Our gas stations are starting to open up. With that, we continue forward."
Another of Vinton's priorities is improving broadband internet services in the county.
"I want to continue on broadband and high speed," she said. "We've got to have that--especially nowadays when our families are home. Everybody works from home, so we are pushing that."
Vinton also backs economic development and recreational initiatives--such as the construction of cabins at Pony Creek Park.
"We're so proud--we're getting two cabins into our Pony Creek Park," said Vinton. "It's partially funded from a grant through the Golden Hills RC&D for family fun. This is exciting. Harrison County has had cabins for several years. They just spoke very highly of it. We're pretty excited. They're being built right now, as I speak."
Vinton also hopes Mills County continues to work with surrounding counties on expansion of area trail systems.
"We're trying to get Harrison County, Pott. County, Mills and Montgomery," she said. "Can you imagine if we could finally get the bike trails connected to all those counties? All of our bikers just have to throw their jammies and their tooth brush, and off they go. And, the economic development we could get off of this."
You can hear the full interview with Carol Vinton here: