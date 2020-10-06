(Updated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, countywide and congressional races in the November 3rd general elections. Today's report features the Republican incumbent in the Iowa House's 24th District race, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck.
Southwest Iowa's longest-tenured legislator, Dolecheck was first elected to the Statehouse in 1996, succeeding the late Horace Daggett. A 1969 graduate of Mount Ayr High School, Dolecheck is a longtime Ringgold County farmer, and has been involved with various agriculture-related groups. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Dolecheck says he's running for his 13th term at the Statehouse in order to remain a strong voice for southwest Iowa. He also wants to continue focusing on specific issues, such as supporting Iowa's K-12 education system.
"I know it's been a tough year, with the COVID," said Dolecheck. "I want to continue to provide the best education possible for our students, provide the resources that are necessary for schools to do that, continue to protect the SAVE fund--which we renewed--which has helped our rural schools immensely in the area, especially with the downturn in sales, and those kinds of thing."
The Mount Ayr Republican also wants to continue the rural broadband initiative launched in the legislature this past session. Dolecheck says COVID-19 has expeditied the need to improve high-speed internet services in rural communities.
"A lot of jobs now are becoming more remote--part time on the computer at home, and so on," he said. "So, I think it's important that rural Iowa has those opportunities, because I think with those opportunities, with people being able to work up in their homes, that we'll actually have an expansion of people, maybe deciding they want to move out of the big cities where all the population is, and get to a little more remote area, where they're not so exposed to all the things that could happen with COVID, or anything else."
Other goals are to continue supporting conservation practices for farmers, and helping the state maintain a fiscally conservative budget. Dolecheck says the state recently got some good news along those lines.
"The latest news basically said Iowa was the top state in the nation in dealing with any time of crisis such as COVID, and so on," said Dolecheck. "Our economic emergency fund's full, our cash reserve's full, so that we can handle any downturn in the economy, while trying to provide as low of a tax burden to our constituents as possible."
Dolecheck says he supports Governor Kim Reynolds' public health recommendations on coronavirus, including the emphasis on in-person learning in school buildings.
"I think in-person learning is the best way for the majority of students to learn," he said. "There are exceptions, so we allowed the governor in the legislation that we passed to allow for exceptions, but still, for the majority of students, try to require in-person learning for the teachers and the students. It's the best learning environment. So, we passed legislation allowing her to do that."
Wednesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the Democratic challenger in the Iowa House's 24th District race, Chris Adcock. You can hear the full interview with Cecil Dolecheck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com, as well as with the webstory.