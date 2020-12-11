(Red Oak) -- KMA News presents a special edition of "Meet the Candidates" with a look at the first of two candidates running in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, Charla Schmid.
A resident of Montgomery County for the last 37 years, Schmid has worked a number of jobs, including stints at AT&T and UPS. Schmid also served 13 years on the Red Oak School Board. Schmid was appointed to the board of supervisors in October to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Rudy Kinard, but a petition from residents forced a special election for the seat. Schmid was nominated to the ballot by petition. Schmid says she originally decided to put her name in the hat this fall after a friend encouraged her to do so.
"I thought about it for awhile, because I know how much time it takes to be on a board," said Schmid. "You just don't got to a meeting on Tuesday morning at 8:30. There's just a lot of other committees, a lot of other things that you have to do in order to be a good supervisor for the county. After I thought about it for awhile and discussed it with my husband, I went ahead and put my name in for consideration."
In addition to her experience as a school board member, Schmid cites her community involvement as something that qualifies her to be a supervisor.
"I am very involved in our community," said Schmid. "I'm a member of the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce. I'm a very active member of my church. I volunteer for the YES mentoring program -- I've done that for 10 years. I just get involved in our community, and I've always volunteered. I think that's why I would be the better candidate for the job. I'm involved in my community, and I've also had the experience on a government board."
Schmid was appointed to the post in October by a committee of County Auditor Stephanie Burke, Recorder Carlene Bruning and then-Treasurer Tera Hughes. Schmid says she's learned a lot in serving on the board for the past six weeks.
"There is a lot of things in county government that when you are a citizen -- and I'm a taxpayer -- things that I was never really aware of," said Schmid. "Things like all the finances, I would say, the fiscal responsibilities that the county has. Also, the Iowa Code; the county runs by Iowa Code. You can't just do what you want to do. The little bit that I've learned is just miniscule to the learning curve that I have ahead of me."
Since becoming a supervisor, Schmid says she's heard from several residents regarding the condition of county roads. Schmid says she has confidence in new County Engineer Karen Albert to get the infrastructure upgraded in time.
"I believe that our new engineer that's number one on her list and she's working on that," said Schmid. "That's one of the things that I believe that we can take care of. It's not going to happen overnight just like anything else. You have to give it time. I see progress."
On Monday's "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the Republican nominee for the position: Steven Berendes. You can hear the full interview with Schmid below.