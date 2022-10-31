(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 8 general election. Today's report features the Republican incumbent in the U.S. Senate race, Charles Grassley.
A native of New Hartford, the 88-year-old Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in November, 1980, defeating then-incumbent John Culver. Prior to that, Grassley served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1959 to 1975 and three terms in the U.S. House from 1975-to-81. Grassley defeated Jim Carlin in the June GOP primary, setting up his race against Democrat challenger Mike Franken next Tuesday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Grassley says the economy is a major focus on his campaign. He says cutting government spending is the way to lowering inflation in the country.
"You don't make the mistakes of the past," said Grassley. "Then, you try to get a sound fiscal policy. Don't spend the money that has been spent over the past two years."
Saying he's pro-life and pro-family, Grassley says he opposes abortion, except in the case of race or incest, or if a woman's life is threatened by childbirth. However, he supported the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe V. Wade, sending decisions on abortion to individual states to decide.
"I made it clear in votes that I passed in the last Congress," he said. "But, remember, for 50 years, un-elected judges were making the sions on abortions. Now, it's up to the elected representatives in the 50 states, and it'll be a little bit different in each state."
Grassley says programs such as Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid must be preserved for future generations. However, the senator opposes any changes that would harm current or future retirees.
"You can't have any changes for people that are on retirement, or getting close to retirement," said Grassley. "If there are any changes that are going to be made, it's got to made for those who have time to adapt to it, similar to what (Ronald) Reagan and Speaker Tip O'Neill--that's one Republican and Democrat. They got together and said, 'we've got to save Social Security and Medicare for our children and grandchildren."
Grassley also opposes any proposed gun registry, or a ban on semiautomatic weapons, saying they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
"The Second Amendment is a constitutional right, just like freedom of speech, freedom of religion, privacy, the right to property," he said. "You can't take away a constitutional right without due process."
