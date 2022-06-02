(Washington) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the U.S. Senate's Republican nomination, with a report on the incumbent, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley.
A native of New Hartford, the 88-year-old Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in November, 1980, defeating then-incumbent John Culver. Prior to that, Grassley served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1959 to 1975 and three terms in the U.S. House from 1975-to-81. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Grassley says he's seeking his eighth term in the Senate because he enjoys serving Iowa. Secondly, Grassley wants to help Republicans regain control of Congress in the November general elections.
"If we get a Republican majority," said Biden, "I will be chairman of the judiciary committee. I will be president pro-tem, and dean of the United States Senate. And, I will be in a powerful position to represent you, the people of southwest Iowa, and all Iowans. I enjoy my work as a United States senator, serving the good people of Iowa."
If reelected, Grassley says he would focus on a number of issues, including fighting inflation and stemming the tide of increased gas prices. Grassley says cutting spending in the Democrat-controlled Congress would solve part of the inflation problem. In terms of fuel prices, the senator favors removing President Biden's energy policies.
"You know what they are: not building a pipeline," he said. "Stopping drilling in the United States, and then putting regulations on fracking, and telling the banks not to loan."
Grassley says he would also address the epidemic of school shooting incidents in the country by pushing the EAGLES Act--which is named after the mascot of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida--the site of another deadly shooting spree in 2018.
"This bill would build on a program already in place by the Secret Service," said Grassley. "It started in 1998, where those Secret Service people have people trained to train other people how to recognize somebody that's a threat to themselves, or a threat to greater society."
Grassley adds the Biden Administration must give border security issues the same attention as it's giving Russia's war against the Ukraine. Next on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from Grassley's opponent for the U.S. Senate's Republican nomination, Jim Carlin. You can hear the full interview with Chuck Grassley here: