(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, countywide and congressional races in the November 3rd general elections. Today's segment features the Democratic challenger in the Iowa House's 24th District, Chris Adcock.
Back in 2017, Adcock moved from Kansas City to Page County to help family members with health issues. Currently chair of Page County's Democratic Party, Adcock and husband Don live on an 80-acre farm in Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Adcock says she's running for the Iowa House because she's the strongest candidate, and that it's time for a change in the legislature.
"I've been keeping my eye on, my ear on, and my feet to the ground, listening to what people are going through," said Adcock, "and what's happened in the last two decades in southwest Iowa. With the declining population, the aging population, and the schools not getting funding, and the businesses struggling and leaving, something has to change. We've had two decades of this--there's a correlation."
In March, Adcock started the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Mutual Aid Facebook page, a nonpolitical group providing information regarding the pandemic. Adcock has been critical of the state's handling of COVID-19.
"I want people back in schools," she said. "I want everybody in schools. But, we need them in there safely. If there are COVID cases in our schools, there are COVID cases in our community--just like in the correctional facility. We've had 76 cases this last week in Page County. Those aren't all within buildings, right? They're within our communities. People are walking around. Families are affected."
Adcock also calls for ending the state's privatized Medicaid system, which she believes has hurt patients and health care programs.
"When funding through Medicaid has slashed programs, cut hospital budgets," said Adcock. "The medical helicopter left Clarinda almost overnight--without telling the community they'd be leaving. And, that happened in the middle of the pandemic. That's almost unacceptable. Where has the Iowa Legislature stepped in to help us? I don't see it."
Adcock also believes education is underfunded in Iowa. She says district consolidations and increased online learning since COVID-19 are changing how and where students are educated.
"Over the last 10-to-11 years, our funding has been cut," she said. "We can't even keep up with the costs of business of doing school. We're not funding our schools at that level. We don't have enough resources. We can't pay our staff. We can't keep programs--they're being cut. Teachers are being asked to do more with less--especially over the last 10-to-11 years."
